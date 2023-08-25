Changi Airport trials fully automated aerobridge docking to improve safety and efficiency

SINGAPORE - After a commercial airplane has landed and parked at Changi Airport, a flight attendant would listen out for a knock on the aircraft door. This is the signal given by the ground handling staff that the aerobridge is in position and ready to receive disembarking passengers.

That may soon change as Changi Airport Group (CAG) trials a fully automated system which is able to safely manoeuvre the aerobridge into position. Instead of an operator knocking on the aircraft door, a screen located at the aerobridge near an aircraft window will prompt the flight crew when the bridge is safely docked.

The trial, which begins on Friday, will involve certain flights from Scoot, Bangkok Airways and KLM.

The aerobridge, called the Passenger Loading Bridge (PLB), is a covered link that enables passengers in a plane to reach the airport terminal. It has moveable arms which extend telescopically from the fixed portion. It has to be adjustable enough to be able to connect to aircraft of different sizes and configurations.

When a plane is secured in its parking position, the arms of the aerobridge have to be connected to the aircraft door. The PLB has to be close enough to the aircraft without actually touching the body and causing damage.