Changi Airport to close runway 2 from October 2020; 3-runway system to be operational by 'mid-2020s': CAG

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport will close runway 2 temporarily from Oct 25, 2020, Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced on Monday (Nov 4).

The airport will continue its operations using runways 1 and 3, CAG said.

Runway 2 will be closed temporarily to ensure safety of flight operations during the next phase of infrastructure works for the Changi East project.

"These works are needed to complete Changi Airport's fifth terminal, the Changi East Industrial Zone and supporting facilities by the early 2030s, and to operationalise a three-runway system by the mid-2020s," CAG said.

CAG said it will work closely with stakeholders including the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, airlines and ground handlers to ensure a smooth and safe transition of runway operations at the airport.

Flights assigned to runway 3 may face a longer taxiing time due to its longer distance from the terminals, CAG added.