Changi Airport takes steps to reduce risk of Covid-19 infections: What are they?

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport Group (CAG) has taken steps to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection, while still maintaining Singapore’s links with the rest of the world.
The new measures are being introduced progressively and will be fully in place when Terminals 1 and 3, as well as Jewel Changi Airport, reopen to the public on June 13. Here's a look at them:
Arrival and transit
Measures now
• Passengers arriving from high-risk places are segregated and escorted from arrival until they are transported to quarantine facility.
• Transit passengers are also escorted.
• Low-risk passengers are unescorted but cannot linger.
• Airport staff working at arrival gates wear personal protective equipment (PPE), but can move around the transit area and eat at the public foodcourt.
From June 13
• Passengers from “very high-risk” places will be escorted to Terminal 2 remote gate for immigration clearance and Covid-19 testing, and then transported directly to their quarantine facility from the gate by bus.
• Passengers arriving in and departing from Terminals 1 and 3 to be separated with demarcated paths in Zone 1.
• Access control points between Zone 1 and Zone 2, so workers and passengers in each zone do not mix.
• Dedicated toilets, dining and rest areas for Zone 1 staff.
Personal protection of workers
Measures now
• Workers wear different levels of PPE based on the risk level of their tasks.
• They take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test once every 14 or 28 days depending on risk level.
From June 13
• Zone 1 workers must wear the highest level of PPE except during meal times and toilet breaks; they get additional training on PPE protocol; and they have dedicated donning and doffing stations.
• PCR tests every seven or 14 days and rapid antigen test every third or seventh day, depending on the zone.
• Daily non-invasive testing in future.
• Only vaccinated, younger workers in Zone 1.
Environment
Measures now
• Contactless check-in and bag drops, frequent disinfection, and antimicrobial coating on surfaces.
• Dedicated ventilation system in toilets and upgraded air filters.
From June 13
• Portable high-efficiency particulate air filters in contained spaces with high footfall.