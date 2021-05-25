Changi Airport takes steps to reduce risk of Covid-19 infections: What are they?

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport Group (CAG) has taken steps to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection, while still maintaining Singapore’s links with the rest of the world.

The new measures are being introduced progressively and will be fully in place when Terminals 1 and 3, as well as Jewel Changi Airport, reopen to the public on June 13. Here's a look at them:

Arrival and transit

Measures now

• Passengers arriving from high-risk places are segregated and escorted from arrival until they are transported to quarantine facility.

• Transit passengers are also escorted.

• Low-risk passengers are unescorted but cannot linger.

• Airport staff working at arrival gates wear personal protective equipment (PPE), but can move around the transit area and eat at the public foodcourt.

From June 13

• Passengers from “very high-risk” places will be escorted to Terminal 2 remote gate for immigration clearance and Covid-19 testing, and then transported directly to their quarantine facility from the gate by bus.

• Passengers arriving in and departing from Terminals 1 and 3 to be separated with demarcated paths in Zone 1.

• Access control points between Zone 1 and Zone 2, so workers and passengers in each zone do not mix.

• Dedicated toilets, dining and rest areas for Zone 1 staff.



The rest area in Zone 1 of Terminal 3 on May 24, 2021. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Personal protection of workers

Measures now

• Workers wear different levels of PPE based on the risk level of their tasks.

• They take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test once every 14 or 28 days depending on risk level.

From June 13

• Zone 1 workers must wear the highest level of PPE except during meal times and toilet breaks; they get additional training on PPE protocol; and they have dedicated donning and doffing stations.



Changi Airport staff throw away their personal protective equipment at a doffing station before proceeding to the rest area at Zone 1 of Terminal 3 on May 24, 2021. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



• PCR tests every seven or 14 days and rapid antigen test every third or seventh day, depending on the zone.

• Daily non-invasive testing in future.

• Only vaccinated, younger workers in Zone 1.

Environment

Measures now

• Contactless check-in and bag drops, frequent disinfection, and antimicrobial coating on surfaces.

• Dedicated ventilation system in toilets and upgraded air filters.

From June 13

• Portable high-efficiency particulate air filters in contained spaces with high footfall.