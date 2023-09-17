Changi Airport’s passenger traffic to and from China rebounds to 72% of pre-pandemic levels

SINGAPORE - More than 510,000 passengers travelled between Singapore and China in August, making it the first month passenger traffic between the two countries exceeded 500,000 since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Based on figures released by airport operator Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Sunday, passenger traffic to and from China rebounded in August to 72 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. In August 2019, there were 713,000 passenger movements between the two countries.

The August passenger traffic figures were also more than seven times that for January, when there were just 69,000 passenger movements between Singapore and China.

In August, there were about 2,600 scheduled passenger flights between Singapore and China that departed from or landed at Changi Airport. That represents a 76 per cent recovery from pre-Covid-19 levels.

This surge in passenger traffic came after the reopening of China’s borders and the lifting of its quarantine restrictions in January.

Changi’s top three markets by traffic for the first eight months of 2023 were Indonesia, Malaysia and China.

China now forms 10 per cent of the airport’s total traffic.

This comes close to its 11 per cent share of the airport’s total traffic in 2019, when it was Changi’s second-largest market after Indonesia.

In August, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Beijing, Hangzhou and Nanjing were the top five Chinese cities with the highest volumes of passenger movements.

As of August, passengers can fly to 25 Chinese cities from Changi and vice versa, compared with 37 in January 2020.

Here are the Chinese cities passengers can get to from Changi:

Beijing

Changsha

Chengdu

Chongqing

Fuzhou

Guangzhou

Haikou

Hangzhou

Hefei

Jinan

Kunming

Nanchang

Nanjing

Nanning

Ningbo

Qingdao

Shanghai

Shenyang

Shenzhen

Tianjin

Wuhan

Xiamen

Xian

Yantai

Zhengzhou

At present, 12 airlines operate routes to and from China, compared with 16 in January 2020:

Air China

China Eastern Airlines

China Southern Airlines

Chongqing Airlines

Hainan Airlines

Jetstar Asia

Juneyao Air

Scoot

Shenzhen Airlines

Sichuan Airlines

Singapore Airlines

Xiamen Airlines

Four airlines have not resumed operations to China. They are Guangxi Beibu Gulf Airlines, Hebei Airlines, Spring Airlines and Urumqi Air.