Changi Airport’s passenger traffic for Q1 2024 exceeds pre-pandemic levels

SINGAPORE - Some 16.5 million passengers passed through Changi Airport in the first quarter of 2024, surpassing pre-Covid-19-pandemic levels on a quarterly basis for the first time, as China became the airport’s top market for the quarter.

This was a 0.5 per cent increase from what the airport handled in the first quarter of 2019, airport operator Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in a statement on April 25.

The airport handled 5.43 million passenger movements in January 2024 (96 per cent of the levels seen in January 2019), 5.35 million movements in February 2024 (104.3 per cent of that seen in February 2019), and 5.73 million movements in March 2024 (101.7 per cent of that registered in March 2019).

In the first quarter of 2023, 13 million passengers passed through the airport.

Changi Airport’s top five markets for the first quarter of 2024 were China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and Thailand. In 2023, these were Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand and India, with China in sixth place.

CAG said the roll-out on Feb 9 of a mutual 30-day visa-exemption arrangement between Singapore and China boosted travel between both countries, propelling China to the top spot for the quarter.

For the first three months of 2024, Denpasar (Bali), Manila, Taipei, Seoul and Shanghai were among the top 10 cities that outperformed the first quarter of 2019 by more than 10 per cent.

For the quarter, 89,400 flights departed or arrived at the airport (94 per cent of the movements in the first quarter of 2019). In comparison, there were 74,200 aircraft movements in the same quarter a year ago.

Between January and March, traffic to and from most regions recovered to or surpassed 2019 levels, with North America emerging as the strongest performer, with traffic exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 25 per cent for the quarter.

From January to March, airfreight throughput, or air cargo movements, totalled 475,000 tonnes, up 14 per cent from the same period in 2023, marking the first quarter of year-on-year growth after seven straight quarters of decline.

This was due largely to strong transshipment performance, especially for air cargo flows with China.

Speaking at the annual Changi Airline Awards on April 25 at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said Changi’s passenger traffic in the first quarter of 2024 was a significant milestone for Singapore’s aviation industry.

“We look forward to the continued growth of passenger traffic at Changi, and will work towards our goal of exceeding pre-Covid passenger traffic levels for the full year. We have seen through the worst of the pandemic and emerged stronger together,” he said at the award ceremony, which honoured the airport’s airline partners for their contribution to Changi Airport’s growth as a global air hub.

Mr Chee outlined several areas to position Changi Airport for future growth, reiterating that construction on the upcoming Terminal 5 is on track to begin in 2025.

Aviation workers, he said, will also need to pick up new and relevant skills, and jobs may be redesigned, as the airport taps technology such as automation and assistive tools to augment the human workforce and raise productivity of labour-intensive roles.