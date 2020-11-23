Changi Airport recorded 20 cases of illegal drone intrusions in the last three months

SINGAPORE - Twenty cases of illegal drone operations intruding into the airspace at Changi Airport were detected and the culprits apprehended in the last three months.

But there have been no intrusions leading to flight disruptions at the airport since July last year.

Disclosing this on Monday (Nov 23), Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean spoke of "reasonable success" since plans to beef up anti-drone capabilities were brought forward following a number of incidents last year.

"We have developed quite a reasonable capability, but this is a very challenging area and continues to evolve very rapidly because drone technology is moving very fast," he told reporters when he visited Changi Airport.

"We have seen reasonable success. Since July last year, we have had no intrusions that caused flight disruptions in Changi Airport. And we continue to improve the capabilities."

Mr Teo was briefed on Monday on the anti-drone measures put into effect after operations at the airport were disrupted twice in June 2019.

In the first incident between June 18 and 19, unauthorised drones led to delays in 37 flights and affected operations at one of Changi's two runways for short periods.

On June 24, about 15 departures and three arrivals were delayed, and another seven flights diverted due to bad weather and unauthorised drone activities.

Mr Teo, who is Coordinating Minister for National Security, visited a radar near the airport's runway which was set up after June 2019 to detect drones.

The radar is among sensors installed to provide early warning of such illegal drone operations. Reporters also saw officers carrying a radio frequency jammer and the ground enforcement officers who were deployed.

Mr Teo also visited a command and control centre for drone detection and management at the airport.

He noted that drone intrusions are an evolving problem and a difficult one to resolve, with many airports in the world, including Singapore, trying and testing methods of countering them.

Apprehending the errant drone operators required a "well-integrated, multi-agency approach", he said.

"That involves the ability of Changi Airport to detect the drones, and to have a very tight operational loop with the police and other agencies on the ground, to be able to localise and actually apprehend the perpetrators so we can stop this from happening," he added.

The hope is that there is no need to catch anyone, he said, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has been engaging the drone community to ensure their devices are used safely.

"We encourage drone operators to consult the (CAAS) website so that when they operate drones they can do so safely and within the law. I think that's the best for everyone."