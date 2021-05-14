Changi Airport now largest active cluster with 46 cases

The Changi Airport cluster has become the largest active Covid-19 cluster, with a total of 46 cases confirmed yesterday.

The Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster, the second-largest, has 44 cases.

Of the 19 new cases linked to the airport cluster, most are airport workers or their household members.

They include a 52-year-old Singaporean woman who works at the McDonald's outlet in Bedok Reservoir Road and a 20-year-old male student of Temasek Polytechnic. Both are household members of an infected employee of Ramky Cleantech Services.

Several of the new cases yesterday had also visited Changi Airport Terminal 3.

One is a 44-year-old private hire car driver with Gojek who visited Terminal 3 on May 6.

Another is a 44-year-old housewife who visited the same terminal on numerous occasions.

A National Parks Board landscaper who tested positive for Covid-19 last Saturday was also added to the Changi Airport cluster.

One of the linked cases announced yesterday is a seven-year-old pupil at Yio Chu Kang Primary School who is a household contact of an operating theatre nurse at Sengkang General Hospital. The nurse was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has risen to 71 cases in the past week from 48 cases in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased, to 15 cases in the past week from seven cases in the week before.

Update on cases

New cases: 34 Imported: 10 (1 Singaporean, 2 permanent residents, 1 dependant's pass holder, 2 student's pass holders, 2 work pass holders, 2 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 24 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 71 (15 unlinked cases) Active cases: 393 In hospitals: 150 (3 in ICU) In community facilities: 243 Deaths: 31 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 61,014 Discharged yesterday: 23 TOTAL CASES: 61,453

The four unlinked cases in the community announced yesterday include a tutor at Learning Point enrichment centre, two foreign domestic workers and a housewife.

Of the 24 new community cases, 10 have preliminarily tested positive for the B1617 variant, which was first reported in India.

There were also 10 imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This takes Singapore's total tally to 61,453, with 11 active clusters.

Paya Lebar Quarter mall, Bedok Point and Yio Chu Kang ActiveSG Sports Hall were among the places added to the list of locations visited by Covid-19 cases while they were infectious, MOH said.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified, MOH added.

With 23 cases discharged yesterday, 61,014 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 150 patients remain in hospital, including three in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 243 patients are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 31 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Ang Qing