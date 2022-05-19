Changi Airport looking to hire more than 6,600 workers

Changi Airport is looking to hire more than 6,600 workers, as it embarks on one of its biggest recruitment drives to take full advantage of a fierce rebound in air travel.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in its publication Changi Journeys on Tuesday night that people may be hired on the spot at the One Aviation Careers Fair taking place at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre next Friday and Saturday. More than 20 aviation companies will be conducting on-site interviews.

Hiring will be focused on filling front-line passenger service positions, as well as newly created roles in innovation and technology. Behind-the-scenes workers such as ground handlers will also be in high demand, with both Sats and Dnata looking for more hands.

There are also job vacancies in the quality assurance team, which checks for food contaminants at the microbial level, and for airport emergency service and cyber security officers.

CAG said its airport partners are offering competitive salaries, good incentives and better career prospects.

"At this growth rate, Changi is expected to recover more than half of its pre-Covid-19 passenger volume in 2022," CAG said. "A positive vibe and energy are returning to Changi. More flights and passengers mean more airport staff are needed to support this growth."

The air transport sector lost about a quarter to a third of its airport workers during the pandemic.

With air travel quickly returning to pre-Covid-19 levels - by 2023, according to estimates by the International Air Transport Association - CAG is making sure to increase its capacity in tandem, so that manpower bottlenecks do not become a limiting factor in Changi's ambition to restore its air hub status.

Already, CAG has had to reschedule "a very small number of flights" to spread them out during high peak periods.

Dr David Leong, managing director of HR firm PeopleWorldwide Consulting, said Changi Airport's recruitment drive is likely to be one of the largest hiring campaigns since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and should attract an equally large response.

Asked whether the airport will face competition from other manpower-starved sectors such as retail and food and beverage, he said the airport is likely to come out on top as "working at Changi carries a certain premium".