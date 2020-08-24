Changi Airport launches first online shopping campaign featuring tax- and duty-free products

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport has launched its first online shopping campaign, as the coronavirus drives more retailers to introduce virtual platforms to cater to shifting shopping patterns.

Its campaign runs for seven weeks, from now until Oct 11, on iShopChangi. It will feature weekly deals for nearly 9,000 tax- and duty-free products, such as electronics, beauty items as well as wines and spirits.

Shoppers can expect vouchers, rewards and deals of various amounts, subject to limited redemption quantities as well as other terms and conditions. For example, they can get discounts of up to 60 per cent on select products on Thursdays.

The campaign also involves livestream sessions that will feature personalities such as homegrown YouTube channel Night Owl Cinematics' Aiken Chia and Sylvia Chan, and lifestyle portal TheSmartLocal's Xenia Tan and Fauzi Aziz.

They will take part in live challenges while reviewing product deals of the week, in each 40-minute session held at 10pm on Thursdays. Celebrities like actress Joanne Peh will also make appearances to share tips on their skincare and beauty regimes.

Changi Airport's campaign comes amid a sluggish retail environment that is prompting many retailers to move online.

Retail sales in June fell, albeit at a slower pace than the previous two months, according to data from the Department of Statistics on Aug 5.

Takings at the till slid 27.8 per cent compared with the same period last year, after sinking a record 52 per cent in May and 40.3 per cent in April.

Amid the dismal climate, more retailers, including traditional ones, are engaging shoppers online.

In June, department store BHG Singapore launched an e-commerce store - the first in its 26-year history.

More than 170 home-grown and international brands were put online, including cosmetics, home and living products, electronics, kitchenware and toys.

Meanwhile, Robinsons and Marks & Spencer, which have their own websites, went live with added storefronts on e-commerce platform Lazada in April.

Shoppers can browse authenticated products from each store's assortment of brands via their LazMall stores.

Touted as Singapore's biggest retail event, the annual Great Singapore Sale will also be a largely virtual event this year, for the first time since it began 26 years ago.