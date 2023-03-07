Changes to A-level scoring system may reduce stress but not competition: Students, observers

SINGAPORE — Secondary 4 student Varsha Venkataraman, 16, wants to go to a junior college (JC) to sit the A levels because she believes that is the best way of getting into university.

She intends to take mathematics, physics and computing at a higher level, and offer geography as her contrasting subject, with the goal of getting into the computer science course at Nanyang Technological University, a course that in 2022 needed at least two A grades for entry.

But competition is fierce, and Varsha worries that even with changes to the A-level system – long regarded as the route to clinch the most sought-after university places such as law and medicine – it will not let up.

She said: “I think the new scoring system reduces stress only to a certain extent because at the end of the day, I’ll still be taking the same number of subjects.

“For me to get into university, I wouldn’t want to take any chances relying on a few subjects to get in.”

Changes to the system, announced by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing during the debate on his ministry’s budget on March 1, mean that students like Varsha will not have to sit mid-year examinations in junior college from 2024.

This is in line with the scrapping of such exams at the primary and secondary levels by 2023.

From 2026, JC and Millennia Institute students will not need to count their fourth content-based subject in their university admissions, unless it improves their score, and Project Work – a subject involving group research and presentation – will be scored as a pass or fail instead of by letter grades.

The changes are meant to give students more leeway to pursue their interests without worrying about results, said Mr Chan.

While prospective and former A-level students welcomed the moves, some spoke of a culture of competition among students that may not let up, even under the new rules.

Part of changes across the system

Associate Professor Jason Tan from the National Institute of Education told The Straits Times that the changes are expected, and follow on the heels of similar adjustments at the primary and secondary levels.

He said: “We had, in 2018, the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) announcement that the number of tests and exams would be reduced, and a new PSLE scoring system. We will also have a new secondary-level terminal exam in 2027.

“It’s not surprising that the pre-university sector has also been changed. I see policy continuity and a similar rationale at work.”

The reduction in the number of tests and exams was supposed to reduce academic stress and encourage the “joy of learning”, he added, with moves across the board to reduce stress associated with high-stakes exams and encourage students to think more about personal interests and less about their chances of scoring well.