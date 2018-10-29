Changes to ST sections from today

Dear ST Reader,

We are making some changes to your paper from today in an effort to refresh our print product and serve you better. The changes are:

• More space for opinions and views: As the world becomes more complex and challenging, we will devote more pages to running a range of analytical opinion pieces and commentaries, at the back of the A section.

• More space for your letters: Our Forum pages, which have long been an avenue for our readers to air their views and offer feedback and proposals on a range of issues close to their hearts, will move to the Home pages. Mos t of the letters we receive these days are related to local issues or the impact of foreign affairs on Singaporeans. These pages will run from the back of the B section. Today, you will find Forum on B8 and B10.

• More space for local news: We will be devoting more space to allow us to run more news reports on local issues and developments in the community in our Home pages. The feature pages which used to run at the back of the B section will move to other parts of the paper. Health-related features in the Mind & Body pages will now appear in Life on Mondays. Our Education and Community pages will continue to run within the Home pages. Our Science pages will appear on Saturdays at the back of the A section.

• Refreshing Life: We are working on a new line-up for some of our lifestyle pages. Over the next weeks, we will introduce new features on things that matter most to readers: health, technology, travel, parenting, the arts and entertainment, and of course, food.

Look out for the navigational guides and pointers throughout the paper this week, to help you find the content you most enjoy.

Thank you for reading The Straits Times.

As always, we are happy to hear from you on how we can continue to serve your needs, or do better, so please e-mail me if you have any comments or suggestions.

Thanks,

Warren Fernandez Editor, The Straits Times

e-mail: warren@sph.com.sg