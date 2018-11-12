Changes to Sentosa entry fees for cars and taxis

SINGAPORE - Cars and taxis going to Sentosa will pay the same entry fees on both weekdays and weekends, starting from Monday (Nov 12).

Such vehicles will pay $2 during lunchtime (noon to 2pm) and from 5pm to 7am the next day - and $6 at other times - whether it is a weekday, weekend or public holiday.

The move is to simplify island admission fees for guests entering in cars and taxis, said the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) in a statement on Monday.

It marks a decrease in fees for private cars entering the island on weekends, as the rates were previously $7 from 7am to 5pm and $3 after 5pm.

However, there is an increase in fees for taxis at certain times on weekdays. Cabs were previously charged $5 from 7am to 12pm, and from 2pm to 5pm. The fee is now $6 for these timings.

The changes will be implemented for an initial period of two years, said SDC.

Visitors can also opt to enter Sentosa for free through other means of transport. These include cycling, using personal mobility devices or walking in via the Sentosa Boardwalk.

Child concession card holders entering via the Sentosa Express monorail also visit for free, while visitors who take bus service 123 into the island will pay only the prevailing distance-based bus fare.

Island admission rates via the Sentosa Express have also been halved from the usual $4 for certain concession card holders, such as senior citizens and people with disabilities.

Travel on the island using the Sentosa Express, Sentosa buses and beach trams is free.

Mr Chin Sak Hin, SDC assistant chief executive, said: "With the year-end school holidays upon us soon, we look forward to welcoming more guests and their loved ones, who will be able to take advantage of changes in island admission fees to visit and enjoy Sentosa's unique leisure activities."

More information can be found at www.sentosa.com.sg