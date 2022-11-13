Abusive parents to get approval before seeking maintenance from children under proposed changes to law

SINGAPORE – Parents who have abused or abandoned their children in the past may have to get permission from the authorities before they can seek financial support from their offspring.

This is one of four proposed changes to the law on the maintenance of parents that aim to strike a balance between safeguarding vulnerable seniors and protecting children against misuse of the law, said Marine Parade GRC MP Seah Kian Peng.

He is chairman of a workgroup reviewing the Maintenance of Parents Act, which was passed in 1995. It allows seniors that are unable to provide for themselves to claim maintenance from their children, who are capable of supporting them but are not doing so.

In September, The Straits Times reported that one in three cases seen at the Tribunal for the Maintenance of Parents – which acts like a court – involved allegations that the parents previously abused, neglected or abandoned their child.

The workgroup, comprising nine MPs, will run a public consultation to gather feedback on the proposed amendments from Nov 14 to Dec 9. It was set up in October 2021 to review rules that were last amended in 2010, as part of efforts to ensure that seniors’ needs are met.

Conciliation

The first proposed change involves requiring parents with a record of abusing, neglecting or abandoning their children to first ask the tribunal for permission before embarking on the compulsory process of conciliation with their children to try to resolve their differences.

If conciliation fails, seniors can take their grievances to the Tribunal for the Maintenance of Parents, which will decide whether and how much maintenance should be awarded.

The Commissioner for the Maintenance of Parents and the tribunal will search for records of child abuse in official databases, such as the one kept by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) Child Protective Service, after an application for maintenance is made.

MacPherson MP and workgroup member Tin Pei Ling said since the onus of proof is currently on the child, he would have to relive the trauma before the claim can be dismissed.

The proposed change places the onus on the abusive parent to prove why the claim for maintenance should be considered, she added.

The proposed changes to the law are the result of 13 focus group discussions and a survey of 1,000 people by the workgroup and the Alliance for Action to Strengthen Marriages and Family Relationships.

About three in four people polled agreed that elderly parents should be prevented from filing a maintenance claim if they had abused, neglected or abandoned their child.

Frivolous applications

Another proposed change will enable the tribunal to dismiss frivolous or vexatious applications without the need for children to explain why they should not be made to support their parents.

In law, frivolous or vexatious applications refer to cases that are unlikely to result in any useful outcome and where the person filing the case merely wishes to embarrass or annoy the opponent.

Children have to defend themselves in such cases under existing rules and the experience can be traumatic, especially if they were abused by their parents in the past.