60 and above: GV responds to complaint over age criterion change for seniors discount

SINGAPORE – A movie chain said it had amended its age criterion for discounted movie tickets for senior citizens to align with other local establishments, following an online complaint over the issue.

In a post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on March 14, user Jessee Chang said she had gone to watch a movie at Golden Village’s (GV) cinema in VivoCity, only to find that the terms of the senior citizen discount had changed.

Accompanying the post was a photo of two movie ticket stubs – one showing a discounted price of $5, and another priced at $10.50. She did not state her age in the post. GV has 15 multiplexes and 119 screens in Singapore, according to its website.

Responding to queries, a GV spokeswoman said the change was made in 2024.

She added: “Golden Village realigns its senior citizen promotions with other local establishments like FairPrice and TransitLink, where they recognise the senior citizen age at 60 years old and above.”

The spokeswoman noted that the cinema chain reviews its promotions yearly and the information is reflected on its official website, and that it “reserves the rights to change any terms without prior notice”.

Before the change, senior citizens aged 55 and above were entitled to discounted tickets when watching shows on weekdays before 6pm, excluding the eve of public holidays and on public holidays.

The cheapest of these tickets costs $5.

Checks made by The Straits Times on the websites of cinema chains Shaw Theatres and Cathay Cineplexes show that both their senior citizen discounts apply for those aged 55 and above.

ST has contacted Ms Chang for her response.