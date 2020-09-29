Change home address online with new ICA service

From Thursday, a new Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) online service will allow people to change their local or overseas residential address.

With this service, those who wish to process a change of address will no longer be able to do so at neighbourhood police posts or neighbourhood police centres from Dec 1.

Applicants can access the change of address e-Service at ICA's website using their SingPass and following a few basic steps. The website is go.gov.sg/ic-address

Within three to five days, they will receive a unique personal identification number (PIN) sent by mail to their new address. International delivery time will vary based on the destination country's postal service.

Applicants will be asked to enter the PIN via the e-Service to verify the new address. Upon verification, an instant acknowledgement will be sent to indicate the change of address is successful.

The new address will be updated in the databases of public agencies within one working day.

A second letter will then be sent to the applicant, containing a sticker with the new address.

Applicants must affix the sticker to the back of their NRIC according to the instructions.

Under the National Registration Act, all NRIC holders need to report a change of address within 28 days of moving to a new residence, whether it is located in or outside of Singapore.

ICA's new e-Service will be available in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil.

Those residing in the same household can also update their address with a single application.

If they are not able to submit applications through the online service, they may appoint proxies who are SingPass holders to submit the application on their behalf. The proxies must provide the applicant's NRIC number and its date of issue to access the e-Service. To complete the process, the proxies must also obtain and enter the PIN mailed to the applicant's new address.

Those who are unable to apply for a change of address online and do not have proxies may visit ICA for assistance.

Users of the new e-Service should also note that enforcement action will be taken against anyone who misuses it.

Under the National Registration Regulations, anyone who reports a false residential address can be fined up to $3,000, jailed for two years, or both.