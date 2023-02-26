Chang Ling peanuts recalled by SFA after cyclamate detected

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled Chang Ling peanuts after detecting the presence of cyclamate in the China-produced item.

While cyclamate, also known as cyclamic acid, is approved for use as an artificial sweetener for food products in Singapore, it is not permissible in peanuts, the SFA said on Sunday.

The agency added that there are no health risks associated with consuming the peanuts with the level of cyclamate discovered, but advised against excessive consumption of the food additive.

The affected 350g products have an expiry date of Oct 2, 2023. As at Sunday, it was listed as “out of stock” under the label “Chang Ling Peanuts Braised” by one online retailer.

As a precautionary measure, the SFA has directed importer Yan Tai Yit to recall the implicated product. The recall is ongoing.

Those who have eaten the peanuts and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, the SFA said.