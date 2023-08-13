Chance to take a new road – via cycling – turned teenager’s life around

SINGAPORE – When he was in Secondary 2, Brayden Toh was not doing well. He had thoughts of dropping out and spent every day after school gaming till late.

“It affected my sleep and grades. I think I had a bit of an addiction to playing games because I could not stop myself from playing at all. As soon as I got home from school, I would just shower, eat and then start playing,” he said.

“I wasted a lot of my time in my Secondary 1 and Secondary 2 days.”

Last May, a friend introduced him to join a competitive cycling club, and he decided to give it a shot.

Said Brayden: “I felt that I needed something to guide me. I was really unsure of what I wanted to do in the future. And then I decided that I really need to take charge in my life.”

The club, Team Garcia, was founded by Mr Melvin Lee, owner of RNE Bike Shop, in 2019. The 56-year-old, who was a former gang member and was once almost expelled from school, set up the team to provide guidance to youth.

On Sunday, Brayden and nine of the club’s members, aged 13 to 23, will take part in a 128km round-island race to raise funds for youth at risk and children with learning difficulties.

Thirty individuals and six teams – each with four members – have signed up as of Friday. There is also a non-competitive 58km category.

The event, organised by energy drink maker Klik Klik in partnership with bar chain Georges, will flag off at 6am at georges @ The Cove in Pasir Ris.

Called Shine Nothing Is Impossible X Grit Charity Cycling Event 2023 (with Grit standing for Go Ride, Inspire & Transform), it aims to raise $50,000 for charity organisation Shine Children and Youth Services.

Shine provides early intervention for children with learning difficulties, as well as counselling and leadership development programmes for youth at risk of dropping out of school or who have committed theft, drug or minor offences.

The organisation supports around 6,000 children and youth each year. Donations can be made on Give Asia at https://shine.give.asia/campaign/grit2023#/

Shine executive director Lee Seng Meng said it is “incredibly proud to witness the power of community coming together to support and empower our youth. We believe that with the right opportunities and encouragement, every child and youth can achieve their dreams and maximise their potential”.

Shine has also held charity concerts as well as sales and golf events to raise funds.