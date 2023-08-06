Chan Chun Sing, Benjamin Kheng, Mark Lee and others ‘barbie-fy’ themselves with AI software

SINGAPORE - Step aside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, there are new Barbies and Kens in town.

Director Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is this summer’s breakout hit, having grossed more than US$800 million (S$1.08 billion) worldwide.

Moviegoers dressed to the nines in their best pink outfit to catch the film after it hit local cinemas on July 20, while fashion brands like Cotton On, Gap, Kipling and Crocs collaborated with toy company Mattel to sell Barbiecore merchandise.

Local politicians and entertainers have also jumped on the Barbie hype train, creating “barbie-fied” versions of themselves using an artificial intelligence generator, BaiRBIE.me.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing posted a photo of himself as Ken – with slicked back brown hair, wearing a black shirt with the two top buttons undone and rolled-up sleeves.