Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam Commission for External Relations visits Singapore

SINGAPORE - The Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan is visiting Singapore from July 23 to 27, on the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

Chairman Quan, a member of the CPV Central Committee, was hosted to lunch by Minister Balakrishnan on Wednesday (July 24), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

They reaffirmed the excellent relations between Singapore and Vietnam, and discussed regional and international developments.

Minister Balakrishnan and Chairman Quan agreed that Singapore and Vietnam should continue to work together and broaden cooperation both bilaterally and in Asean.

They also agreed that as signatories of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the two countries should strengthen their economic partnership, as they move towards a digital economy.

Minister Balakrishnan also expressed Singapore's support for Vietnam's Asean Chairmanship in 2020 and congratulated Chairman Quan on Vietnam's recent election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020/21 term.

Chairman Quan also called on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat and they reaffirmed the robust economic relationship between both countries and growing people-to-people relations.

DPM Heng and Chairman Quan also discussed the challenges facing the region, and expressed hope that both countries would continue to deepen cooperation.

Chairman Quan will also visit the People's Association, Institute of Southeast Asia Studies and International Institute for Strategic Studies.