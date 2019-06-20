Certis orchestrates security and services at Jewel Changi Airport with Mozart

SINGAPORE - Classical composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart may be long gone, but his namesake is creating symphonies of another kind entirely.

Mozart is the name of a new platform developed by security services provider Certis to oversee its operations at Jewel Changi Airport.

At a media briefing on Thursday (June 20), Certis said the $1.7 billion retail and lifestyle complex is the first location where it is employing its new Security+ approach, which uses technology to oversee not just Jewel's security but also its facilities management and customer service needs.

Running from Certis' smart operations centre in Jewel, Mozart takes in data from more than 5,000 sensors, 200 mobile devices and 700 closed-circuit television cameras.

This provides Certis with "real-time situational awareness", allowing it to quickly detect and respond to incidents at Jewel, said Mr Kenji Wong, who heads Certis' operations at Jewel.

Perhaps the most visible security feature is the Patrol and Traffic Enforcement Robot (Peter), deployed at the entrance of Jewel's second level.

Peter, which operates fully autonomously and is able to go for more than eight hours without recharging, is able to detect vehicles that go against traffic rules or impede traffic flow by parking or waiting at the kerbside. It is also able to alert enforcement officers in case further action is needed.

Mozart is also used to manage a variety of issues, including crowd control, carpark congestion, as well as escalators, lifts and fire alarms.

The platform's data analytic capabilities include recognising the physical attributes of people caught on camera.

One application of this technology is to quickly locate missing children, said Certis technology services solution architect Patrick Sim.

Mozart is also used to coordinate and monitor the 40m-high Rain Vortex at the heart of Jewel, as well as its daily light and sound shows.

Certis staff on the ground at Jewel are able to use an app on their mobile devices to send out an alert in case of emergencies or other incidents.

The Security+ approach allows Jewel to focus on making sure that guests enjoy all that the complex has to offer,said Jewel customer experience head Jeremy Yeo.

Certis noted that its other customers are also interested in employing the Security+ system, but declined to provide more details.

Certis senior vice-president and aviation security head Benny Lim said Mozart has made operations more efficient, reducing its manpower needs by as much as 15 per cent.

The firm currently has about 170 staff deployed in different areas at Jewel.

Said Mr Lim: "With the Mozart orchestration platform, we are able to attend to alerts with less manpower."