Certis officer hit by car at Tuas Checkpoint, suffers severe head injury

SINGAPORE – An auxiliary police officer suffered severe head injury after he was hit by a car at Tuas Checkpoint in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday that it was alerted to the accident involving a Singapore-registered car at 12.55am.

“Preliminary investigations reveal the car driver was driving at a high speed before hitting the auxiliary police officer stationed outside the observation post at the entry of the departure car zone at Tuas Checkpoint,” it added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and Traffic Police were called to the scene immediately. The officer, who is employed by Certis, and the driver were taken to the National University Hospital.

ICA and Certis are in contact with the officer’s family to provide the necessary support. Police investigations are ongoing.

ICA said in a Facebook post at 3am that the accident had blocked all three lanes leading towards the departure car and motorbike zone at Tuas Checkpoint. It urged motorists to use the departure cargo lanes instead and to expect delays.