Ceremony kicks off repatriation of remains of US servicemen who died in World War II

SINGAPORE – More than 79 years after their B-24 bomber plane was shot down over the Pacific, the remains of 11 United States service members lost in World War II are finally making their way home.

On Tuesday, a repatriation transfer ceremony was held at the US Embassy in Singapore to formally mark the start of their journey.

It began with active US service members bearing a case containing the remains. Following this, a flag presentation was observed by an audience comprising US servicemen and diplomats.

In a media briefing on Tuesday, Captain Weston Iannone, mission commander of the Defence POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) – which records American missing military personnel from past conflicts around the world – said that Singapore was chosen as a base for the recovery operation due to its logistical, diplomatic and regional advantages.

Thanking the Republic for its efforts, DPAA principal director Kelly K. McKeague said: “Although there are no unaccounted-for Americans here in Singapore, we nonetheless appreciate the care and attention afforded to our mission and our team.”

The recovery operation started this year at the crash site in Hansa Bay, Papua New Guinea.

More than 226,000kg of equipment in 17 shipping containers were transported from the US Navy’s base in Panama City to Singapore, and then shipped more than 4,500km to the crash site.

The US Navy spent five weeks at depths of more than 60m underwater in search of the remains.

This was made possible by the US Navy Experimental Diving Unit (Nedu), which used a Saturation Fly-Away Diving System (Sat Fads) that allows divers to reach depths of more than 300m.

“Because of the nature of saturation diving, we are able to expend a significant amount of bottom time to conduct longer operations – which came in handy when we were diving 225 feet (68m) for several days,” said Lieutenant-Commander Daniel Kinney, the diver officer in charge of the Nedu.

The remains will now be transported to the DPAA headquarters in Hawaii to begin the arduous process of trying to identify them.