Ceremonial welcome for President Halimah

AMSTERDAM • The Singapore flag flew high over Amsterdam's historic Dam Square yesterday morning as President Halimah Yacob was given a ceremonial welcome to the Netherlands.

Madam Halimah and her husband, Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, were received by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima.

Madam Halimah and King Willem-Alexander inspected the guard of honour comprising officers from the Dutch air force, army, military police and navy.

After a reception with the royal couple, Madam Halimah and Mr Mohamed laid a wreath at the foot of the 22m-high National Monument to honour the sacrifices of soldiers and civilians who died in wars.

Madam Halimah is on a five-day state visit to the Netherlands, the first such visit to the country by a Singapore head of state.

Shortly after her arrival on Tuesday, she had tea with Professor Pieter Winsemius and Ms Ankie Winsemius, the children of the late Dutch economist Albert Winsemius, who was chief economic adviser to the Singapore Government between 1961 and 1984, and played a key role in the Republic's economic development. When former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew died in 2015, both attended the funeral service as private guests of the Lee family.

Dr Albert Winsemius died in 1996 in The Hague at the age of 86.

During her state visit, Madam Halimah will visit three other cities in the Netherlands, including its seat of government in The Hague. She will also travel to the port city of Rotterdam and Eindhoven, where technology giant Philips was founded.

She was also due to be hosted to a state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam by King Willem-Alexander last night.

Linette Lai