CEOs join survivors for Race Against Cancer

A year after being diagnosed with lung cancer, Madam Lynda Lim is still keeping up the good fight.

The 58-year-old, who had half a lung removed during surgery last year, paused midway through her 5km run yesterday to take her cancer medication before pressing on.

Madam Lim, who works in the healthcare sector and underwent chemotherapy after she was first diagnosed, recalled the painful ordeal.

"I thought it would be the end of me," she said. "But if other people can make it, I am sure that I can."

She was one of 8,000 people who took part in this year's Singtel-Singapore Cancer Society Race Against Cancer, which raised more than $1.1 million for charity.

The money will go towards the society's programmes to support cancer patients and their families, including funding the treatment of needy patients, which amounts to about $2 million a year.

The run, which took place at East Coast Park yesterday, was flagged off by Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing.

8,000 Number of people who took part in this year's Singtel-Singapore Cancer Society Race Against Cancer. $1.1m More than this amount was raised in the charity run.

Singapore Cancer Society chief executive Albert Ching said he was deeply encouraged to see so many people show support for this year's event, which is the 10th time the race has been held.

"Many runners here today ran because they are cancer survivors, or because they are now battling cancer," Mr Ching added.

Other participants included a team of doctors celebrating their 10th year since graduating from medical school, as well as 22 chief executives from organisations such as Singtel and AXA Insurance.

One of them was Mr Arthur Lang, chief executive of the international group at Singtel.

Said Mr Lang: "I'm running to raise awareness of cancer, and I think all of us are here to run for somebody, probably a friend of ours, or a loved one, who has been hit by this dreaded disease."

Mr Marcus Daniel Lim, who was diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2016 and underwent surgery, also ran yesterday to show his support for others who are fighting the same battle.

"When I went for my medical appointments, I saw so many patients who were fighting, and many were so much older and more frail than me," said Mr Lim, who works as a planning director in the home furnishing industry.

"I realised that staying positive is so important," he added.

This year's edition also has provision for those who were unable to take part in the run yesterday.

Those who sign up, complete the 10km run by the end of this month and send proof to Singapore Cancer Society will get a finisher's medal.

People who wish to sign up can do so at connect.justrunlah.com/ rac2018virtual