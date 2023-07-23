Century-old festival documented in new book following nationwide study

SINGAPORE - A festival that has been celebrated in Singapore and South-east Asia for over a century is the subject of a nationwide study spanning two years, involving over 100 students and 15 temples.

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival, recognised as part of Singapore’s Intangible Cultural Heritage, is a Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of the ninth lunar month, when some temples will conduct a ceremony to welcome the Nine Emperor Gods. Throughout the nine-day festival, some devotees will dress in white or yellow to represent purity, take vegetarian meals, maintain celibacy and recite prayers. They believe that the Nine Emperor Gods bestow wealth and longevity on devotees.

On Sunday, a new book based on the first nationwide study of the festival was launched at the Asian Civilisations Museum by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

Titled The Nine Emperor Gods Festival In Singapore: Heritage, Culture And Community, the two-volume bilingual work in English and Chinese explores the history, traditions, and cultural heritage of the festival.

It is funded by the National Heritage Board and the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC).

Through documenting the festival, Assistant Professor Koh Keng We at the School of Humanities and Social Sciences of the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), the project’s lead investigator, saw the opportunity to get tertiary students to engage with traditional cultures and communities.

Prof Koh discovered that students in tertiary institutions here, especially those in NTU’s history programme, were detached from traditional festivals and communities in Singapore. Besides a lack of proficiency or confidence in some dialects and languages, they may also be more exposed to Western culture through the media.

The study between 2016 and 2018 involved over 100 students from NTU and other educational institutions like National University of Singapore, Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts. Besides the field documentation and research, some of them also helped with the writing and designing of the book. Most had responded to an open call through tertiary institutions, while others were introduced by NTU students. They hailed from different religions and ethnicities.

“It highlighted the interest among youth in the traditional cultures and communities in South-east Asia,” said Prof Koh.“They are interested not only in learning about their own cultures but also about other cultures and communities.”

This is a very important part of the multi-ethnic and multi-religious harmony that Singapore has built and protected, added the 51-year-old.

In his address at the book launch, Mr Tong noted that the month of July is the Racial and Religious Harmony month in Singapore. Racial Harmony Day in Singapore has been broadened to Racial and Religious Harmony Month so that more people can understand what religious harmony is all about.

“One facet of this is taking the effort to understand and learn about other cultures – appreciating differences and identifying commonalities in our beliefs and practices,” he said.

He believes the bilingual publication will further support such efforts.

“It not only connects the academics, but people from all walks of life, both locally as well as internationally, by giving readers a deeper appreciation of the Chinese Taoist culture, heritage, and history in Singapore,” he said.