Centuries-old shipwrecks discovered in S'pore waters; artefacts to be displayed in museums

SINGAPORE - Two shipwrecks - one dating possibly to the 14th century and the other to the 18th - have been excavated within Singapore's waters - a first for the nation and a groundbreaking development for its maritime heritage.

Both wrecks, bearing Chinese ceramics as their primary cargo, were found in the waters off Pedra Branca, a rocky outcrop surrounded by shallow waters where ships throughout history have come to grief.

The plan is to display the artefacts in museums here from the end of this year.

Maritime archaeologist Michael Flecker, who supervised both excavations, described the first wreck as a "pretty remarkable" find, as it is contemporary with the Temasek period that spans the 1300s to 1600s.

In 2015, commercial divers carrying out salvage works for another project stumbled upon several ceramic plates, which they handed over to the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute because of their uncanny resemblance to artefacts they had seen in the news.

The institute dated the plates to the 14th century, which kick-started an excavation project, beginning with an initial survey in 2016, that is now into its sixth year.

The wreck was located about 100m north-west of the island, the National Heritage Board (NHB) and ISEAS announced on Wednesday (June 16).

Research may never reveal the exact vessel that sank, as no remnants of its hull remain.

Meanwhile, a survey of the area around Pedra Branca in 2019 revealed the second wreck, which was identified as the India-built merchant vessel Shah Munchah, which sank in 1796 as it was returning to India from China. The vessel was found 300m east of Pedra Branca.

Recovery works for the second wreck are nearing completion.

In an interview with The Straits Times on Monday about the historic finds, Dr Flecker said various Chinese ceramics formed a large majority of the haul from the first wreck, with some matching those previously excavated in mainland Singapore.

For instance, Longquan greenware dishes from the first wreck match those that had been unearthed earlier at Fort Canning, with both bearing a double fish motif.

"From Fort Canning, there is plate that is so similar you might almost be tempted to think they used the same stamp (to produce the motif)," said Dr Flecker, a visiting fellow at ISEAS.

While research is ongoing, Dr Flecker said the find would be especially significant if it could be proven that the vessel was going to call at Singapore - something he believes to be true.

Ceramics from the wreck are also similar to those excavated at Empress Place in 2015, and more research will be done to improve existing knowledge on maritime trading history in the region during the 14th century.

Dr Flecker, who has about 30 years of maritime archaeology experience, added that the Yuan blue-and-white ceramic haul from the first wreck is also the largest that has been recovered from a shipwreck to date.

"There's only been three other (wreck) sites with Yuan blue-and-white porcelain anywhere in the world, and in much smaller quantities," he said, adding that it was clear from the primary cargo of both vessels - Chinese ceramics - that they were loaded in China.

The Shah Munchah wreck site yielded a much wider range of artefacts, from instruments to cannon.

Among the surprising finds were percussion instruments, including a tambourine and a coconut shaker with a handle, said Dr Flecker.

Wooden frame parasols, metal betel nut cutters and a myriad of figurines were also retrieved by divers.



Ceramic shards are placed into mesh bags and labelled with information, like the location they were found in. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The heaviest finds were four anchors - as long as 5m and weighing 2.5 tonnes each - and nine cannon, which required a craned vessel to remove them from the seabed.

Dr Flecker said the anchors were designed in the admiralty style, adding: "They are suitable for very large sailing vessels so it's a good find and it's well worth getting them up for conservation."

The nine cannon, which Dr Flecker described as a "representative set" of what was used then, were typically mounted on ships employed by the East India Company in the 18th and early 19th centuries, and used for defence as well as signalling.



A cannon from the site of the Shah Munchah shipwreck is lifted on board. PHOTO: ISEAS - YUSOF ISHAK INSTITUTE



Artefacts are currently being stored at facilities managed by both NHB and ISEAS, where they will be cleaned, conserved and catalogued.

About the Shah Munchah, Dr Flecker said: "Had she survived another 23 years, she would almost certainly have called at the re-established port of Singapore.

"Her incredibly diverse cargo provides great insights into the type of goods that would have been exchanged and purchased by the new inhabitants of this fledgling city."



An assortment of articles retrieved from a May 22 dive include blue-and-white porcelain jarlets (back) and glass beads (on bowl). ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The two historical shipwrecks are the first to be found within Singapore's waters, and will contribute to a better understanding of the nation's maritime past. As there were no claims to the wrecks and their artefacts at the end of the stipulated notice period of a month, they have been claimed by Singapore.

Although it is very likely there are more wrecks on the seabed in Singapore's waters, some of these have been covered by reclamation, while heavy maritime traffic in the Singapore Strait makes locating others a hazard.

NHB's director of heritage research and assessment Yeo Kirk Siang said: "As an island that has been serving as the gateway to Asia for centuries, Singapore today is the legacy of our rich maritime heritage.



In a storage facility, encrustations are removed from an artefact. ISEAS - YUSOF ISHAK INSTITUTE



"We will continue to research the significance of the artefacts and find ways to promote the knowledge, so as to enable more people to learn about them and Singapore's maritime history."

NHB plans to display the artefacts in museums here from the end of this year, while ISEAS will likely publish findings progressively in reports and research papers.