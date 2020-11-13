Centre at ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute gets prize

The Asean Studies Centre (ASC) of the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore has been awarded the Asean Prize for promoting greater understanding and awareness of Asean and contributing to regional cooperation and integration.

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulated the regional policy research institution in his keynote speech announcing the win at the opening ceremony for the 37th Asean Summit in Hanoi yesterday.

Congratulating ASC in a statement, Asean secretary-general Lim Jock Hoi said: "ASC's insights and analyses on developments and trends in the region through research, publications, media engagement and outreach activities have helped policymakers, scholars and business leaders in their efforts in building and advancing the Asean community."

ASC head Choi Shing Kwok, who is also director of the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute, said the accolade is a recognition of the collective efforts of the ASC team.

He added: "I am sure this will further inspire ASC to continue building on our efforts and mission of promoting research and understanding of Asean from a regional perspective."

ASC will receive a trophy and a cash prize of US$20,000 (S$27,000). It is the first organisation to win the annual regional prize, which is now in its third year.

The Asean Prize is administered by the Asean Secretariat, and is sponsored by Singapore's Temasek Foundation and Malaysia's Yayasan Hasanah.

It recognises individuals or organisations for major contributions to Asean community-building.

The first winner, in 2018, was Ms Erlinda Uy Koe, an autism advocate from the Philippines.

Last year, Dr Jemilah Mahmood, who founded humanitarian organisation Mercy Malaysia, was awarded the prize for her dedication in providing emergency needs and humanitarian response to affected populations in the region.

Established in 2008, ASC conducts policy research and analysis on Asean's development. The centre also brings together policymakers, scholars and business leaders to discuss ways to shape the region's development.