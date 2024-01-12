Central Public Library reopens with new marine biodiversity space, generative AI storytelling

SINGAPORE - The Central Public Library has reopened its doors after an 18-month renovation, featuring a marine biodiversity-themed learning space for children, and storytelling through artificial intelligence and augmented reality technologies.
Speaking at the opening of the Central Public Library on Jan 12, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said libraries were repositories of knowledge and had a special place in society.
“Libraries can evolve and remain hubs of knowledge and discovery...for generations. In today’s world, dominated by digital platforms and proliferation of content, libraries must find new ways to empower people to learn and connect,” she said.
This was why the National Library Board launched the Libraries and Archives Blueprint 2025 in Oct 2021 to create meaningful reading, learning and discovery experiences in the library for all people - for today and tomorrow.
“Today, we are taking the next step in our journey of library transformation. Central Public Library has been refreshed with many new features. There is nothing better than experiencing these new features in the revamped library for yourself,” added Mrs Teo.
One of the key features of the Central Public Library, the Children’s Biodiversity Library aims to let children get up close with marine life through a plethora of marine and coral specimens and books on marine biodiversity. Families can learn about sustainability and the environment together.
“We must also educate our people to help build a sustainable future,” Mrs Teo said, highlighting the library’s focus on sustainability.
This learning space, jointly created with the S.E.A. Aquarium at Resorts World Sentosa, is the first marine biodiversity-themed learning space for children at a public library in Singapore. It is located in the basement of the National Library building on Victoria Street.
The cerulean blue underwater world replaced My Tree House, the world’s first green library for children, which was created in 2013 in partnership with City Developments Limited.
The Children’s Biodiversity Library features an Intertidal Zone, Open Ocean Zone and Submarine Room.
Infographics at the Intertidal Zone showcase hardy sea life including corals, sea stars and crabs that inhabit sandy shores.
At the Open Ocean Zone, a floor-to-ceiling coral installation and S.E.A. Aquarium’s collection of specimens including shark egg cases and coral skeletons are on display. Visitors can also view a video projection of a jellyfish habitat housed in the S.E.A. Aquarium.
In the Submarine Room, volunteers from Resorts World Sentosa and members of the public who are trained in marine biology and conservation conduct intertidal animal art, upcycling workshops and storytelling sessions. Visitors have the opportunity to meet real-life divers and aquarists.
The Singapore collection of heritage books is now housed in Singapore Alcove, which also features interactive digital kiosks and physical artefacts. Artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) technologies are also prominently featured in the newly renovated Central Public Library.
A new Immersive Room lets library users create their own interactive stories by tinkering with StoryGen, an AI application produced by the National Library Board and Amazon Web Services.
Users can select their choice of characters, genre and story location based on six well-loved stories such as Sang Nila Utama, Little Red Riding Hood and Wizard of Oz. Stories will be displayed on six visual panels of a curved wall. The content can also be downloaded on users’ devices via a QR code.
Library users can take a personality quiz or find book recommendations at any of the four interactive digital kiosks in Singapore Alcove.
The revamped Central Public Library has retained the old Stamford Road building’s famous red bricks in the new library’s outdoor space, Memories Corner, to pay homage to the library’s history.
This space also allows visitors to watch award-winning artist Brian Gothong Tan’s multimedia showcase, The Library of Memory. Visitors can scan AR markers through an Instagram filter to view immersive content from the artist.
Based on NLB’s annual survey, there were almost 37 million loans in 2023, which indicates a return to pre-pandemic levels. In addition, NLB’s international partners have donated 2000 titles to the Central Public Library’s international book collection.
The reopening of the Central Public Library was delayed by six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the need for more time to conceptualise new ways to engage library patrons.
The revamp is part of the National Library Board’s five-year Libraries and Archives Blueprint 2025 roadmap to cater to the changing needs of its patrons in a digital world.