Central Public Library reopens with new marine biodiversity space, generative AI storytelling

SINGAPORE - The Central Public Library has reopened its doors after an 18-month renovation, featuring a marine biodiversity-themed learning space for children, and storytelling through artificial intelligence and augmented reality technologies.

Speaking at the opening of the Central Public Library on Jan 12, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said libraries were repositories of knowledge and had a special place in society.

“Libraries can evolve and remain hubs of knowledge and discovery...for generations. In today’s world, dominated by digital platforms and proliferation of content, libraries must find new ways to empower people to learn and connect,” she said.

This was why the National Library Board launched the Libraries and Archives Blueprint 2025 in Oct 2021 to create meaningful reading, learning and discovery experiences in the library for all people - for today and tomorrow.

“Today, we are taking the next step in our journey of library transformation. Central Public Library has been refreshed with many new features. There is nothing better than experiencing these new features in the revamped library for yourself,” added Mrs Teo.

One of the key features of the Central Public Library, the Children’s Biodiversity Library aims to let children get up close with marine life through a plethora of marine and coral specimens and books on marine biodiversity. Families can learn about sustainability and the environment together.

“We must also educate our people to help build a sustainable future,” Mrs Teo said, highlighting the library’s focus on sustainability.

This learning space, jointly created with the S.E.A. Aquarium at Resorts World Sentosa, is the first marine biodiversity-themed learning space for children at a public library in Singapore. It is located in the basement of the National Library building on Victoria Street.

The cerulean blue underwater world replaced My Tree House, the world’s first green library for children, which was created in 2013 in partnership with City Developments Limited.

The Children’s Biodiversity Library features an Intertidal Zone, Open Ocean Zone and Submarine Room.

Infographics at the Intertidal Zone showcase hardy sea life including corals, sea stars and crabs that inhabit sandy shores.

At the Open Ocean Zone, a floor-to-ceiling coral installation and S.E.A. Aquarium’s collection of specimens including shark egg cases and coral skeletons are on display. Visitors can also view a video projection of a jellyfish habitat housed in the S.E.A. Aquarium.

In the Submarine Room, volunteers from Resorts World Sentosa and members of the public who are trained in marine biology and conservation conduct intertidal animal art, upcycling workshops and storytelling sessions. Visitors have the opportunity to meet real-life divers and aquarists.