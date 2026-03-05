Cement truck, bus among 4 vehicles in accident on Tanah Merah Coast Road; no injuries reported

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

It is unclear whether any passengers were onboard the bus at the time of the accident.

SINGAPORE – A 65-year-old male cement truck driver is assisting with police investigations after an accident involving four vehicles on March 4.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police said they were alerted to the accident, which happened on Tanah Merah Coast Road towards Aviation Park Road, at about 5.15pm that day.

The accident involved a car, a bus, a cement truck and a lorry , the police said.

In a video uploaded on Instagram, a bus bearing transport company A&S Transit ’s livery is seen crashed into a fallen tree on the central divider. Next to the bus is a cement truck that is stopped in the rightmost lane on the opposite side of the road.

A trail of damaged foliage and a car are seen behind the bus.

No injuries were reported and SCDF assistance was not required. Police investigations are ongoing.

In its annual road traffic statistics for 2025 , the traffic police said traffic deaths hit a 10-year high of 149 in 2025, compared with 141 in 2016.

The number of injured people also increased from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.