Celebrating the Tamil new year Puthandu

April 14: Puthandu

Puthandu, the Tamil New Year, is traditionally celebrated on the first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai, which falls on or around April 14 every year in the Gregorian calendar.

This day is observed as a time for families to clean the house, place a tray with fruits, flowers and auspicious items in the home, and visit temples.

The entrances to homes are also decorated with kolam - a traditional floor mural made with coloured rice powder. New clothes are worn and children pay respects and seek blessings from elders.

Later in the day, families feast.

A special dish, called mangai-pachadi, is made from sweet jaggery (unrefined cane sugar), astringent mustard, sour raw mango, bitter neem and red chillies.