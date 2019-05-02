Celebrating National Bubble Tea Day with a 'tea-rrific' treat

Looming black clouds and the threat of a downpour did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of hundreds of people waiting patiently at Singapore's biggest bubble tea giveaway on Tuesday.

Housewife Carol Tan, 40, was near the end of the line with her five-year-old daughter but they were not fazed by the prospect of a long wait until they got their free treat.

"My daughter loves bubble tea, especially the pearls. She's a bigger bubble tea fan than me," said Ms Tan, who made her way to the giveaway outside bustling One Raffles Place after picking her daughter up from school.

Consultant Glenys Yin, 26, who stood in the queue for close to an hour, said bubble tea is her go-to drink in the humid weather.

The event to celebrate National Bubble Tea Day was staged by bubble tea chain Gong Cha and food delivery service Deliveroo, which joined forces to dispense free drinks from a 3.5m-tall bubble tea cup.

Singaporeans ordered 385,000 cups of bubble tea on Deliveroo last year, the firm said.

Around 5,000 cups were given out at the day-long event, while the first 450 people in the queue received free reusable foldable cups.

And everyone who received a drink was given bamboo straws in a bid to go green.

The early arrivals included Mr Tan Kiat Ann, 57, a senior manager at an insurance agency, and daughters Joey, 24, and Joelle, 21.

"We share the same love for the drink and it's a good time to get together," said Mr Tan, who added that his family drinks bubble tea at least once a week.