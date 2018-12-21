Celebrating hawker culture

Mr Koo Fook Tho, 65, who runs a fruit stall at Chinatown Complex Food Centre, proudly displaying the "Let's Support Singapore Hawker Culture" sticker at his stall. Mr Koo, who has been operating at the venue since October 1983, said hawker food reflects Singapore's multiculturalism. His stall is among 226 cooked food stalls in Chinatown Complex Food Centre, the largest hawker centre in Singapore. Hawkers there have pledged their support for the nomination of Hawker Culture in Singapore to be inscribed onto the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Culture Heritage of Humanity, by signing a letter of support for the nomination bid.

Dr Lily Neo, an MP for Jalan Besar GRC, was at the centre yesterday to visit the Our SG Hawker Culture exhibition and meet hawkers to thank them for their hard work. She said hawker food is an "integral part of life" for Singaporeans and those who live here, and she was glad that there is a bid to make it known internationally. Meanwhile, National Geographic has partnered the Ministry of Communications and Information to jointly launch a #OurHawkerCulture movement to explore the time-honoured traditions passed down through generations. From now till Jan 12, as part of a photography contest, Singaporeans and residents are invited to share their personal perspectives on #WhatMakesSG Hawker Culture an integral part of Singapore's way of life. Early next year, a special video vignette series delving into Singapore's hawker culture, co-hosted by Canadian celebrity chef David Rocco and Makansutra founder K.F. Seetoh, will be launched.