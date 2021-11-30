Celebrating close ties over Istana lunch

Unlike his previous visit to Singapore in 2014, there were no durians on the menu as Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob sat down for an official lunch at the Istana yesterday.

But other favourite dishes enjoyed by both Singaporeans and Malaysians - such as chilli crab, rojak and ondeh ondeh - were served, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who hosted the meal.

The menu "reflects how similar the peoples, cultures and foods are in our two countries, how closely we are intertwined with one another", he said.

In his speech, PM Lee noted that it was Datuk Seri Ismail's first official visit to Singapore since taking office as prime minister in August.

"But, of course, it is not his first visit to Singapore because he is an old friend of ours. I recall hosting him in 2014 as part of a visiting delegation, to a tour of the then newly completed Sports Hub in Kallang.

"We had nasi briyani for dinner together with Cabinet colleagues from both sides - and in true Singapore and Malaysian fashion, we had some durians before the meal," he said.

While Covid-19 has limited the opportunities to have similar gatherings, the pandemic has also brought the countries closer together in other ways, said PM Lee.

"Early on, many Singaporeans tumpang (Malay for "piggyback") on Malaysian evacuation flights; and vice versa as well, Malaysians on Singaporean evacuation flights. But that is what close neighbours are for," PM Lee added.

The start of the land and air vaccinated travel lanes yesterday was significant as it allows for the renewal of kinship and friendship bonds, and the reuniting of families, said PM Lee.

"At the same time, I am sure Singaporeans and Malaysians are also looking forward to resuming travel across the Causeway for leisure, for shopping and for makan (eating)."

Malaysia is the top destination country for many Singaporean travellers, he said. "Foreign Minister Vivian (Balakrishnan) told me that Bera, the Prime Minister's constituency in Pahang, is a most scenic place to visit... I hope to go there one day and hope more Singaporeans will head there too."

Other leaders who were part of the Malaysian delegation include Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali, Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong and Menteri Besar of Johor Hasni Mohammad.

Mr Ismail also called on President Halimah Yacob at the Istana yesterday.

President Halimah underscored the need for Singapore and Malaysia to continue to build on their deep-rooted ties of kinship, culture and history.