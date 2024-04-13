Celebrating 75 years of women in the Singapore Police Force

SINGAPORE - After years in a school uniformed group, and watching countless episodes of police dramas later, it seemed almost destined for Assistant Commissioner Serene Chiu to leave her job as an accountant to join the police force.

It has been 25 years since, and she has never looked back.

AC Chiu now serves as the commander of Clementi Police Division, and is one of about 1,800 female regulars in the police force.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on April 13 marked 75 years of women in policing with an event to honour the achievements and contributions of female police officers in Singapore.

Women now hold 20 per cent of senior leadership positions in SPF, said Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, who was speaking at the celebratory event at Star Vista about the progress of women in the force.

“Our women officers have also established themselves in various specialist vocations which had traditionally been male-dominated,” she said.

There are now three women officers in the elite Special Task Squadron of the Police Coast Guard who perform high-risk operations alongside their male colleagues, she added. These include high speed interception of smugglers, and search and rescue operations in the high seas.

The Police Women’s Committee (PWC) has since 2014 worked hard to build an inclusive and fair work environment for policewomen, Mrs Teo said.

In 2022, the PWC formed women’s committees at the unit level, providing all women officers to have direct access to a local support system, including feedback channels and networking opportunities, she added.

It is also developing an information portal to address queries ranging from nursing rooms in police establishments, to maternity leave and training matters for pregnant officers, Mrs Teo said.

AC Chiu, the chairperson of the PWC, said that as a female leader, she is in a better position to understand the challenges that women face at work and foster a more progressive workplace.

This includes consulting female officers when implementing new equipment uniform and ensuring a lactation facility in police establishments.

“It helps to have a strong culture of safety and respect at work,” AC Chiu said. “It is not easy for female officers to manage career and family.”

She currently oversees a division with over 650 officers, and prior to that, served in other roles including criminal investigation, operations, frontline policing, policy and planning and public affairs.

Her most memorable experience was the year of 2015, when she was deployed as security at the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s lying-in-state at Parliament House.