Celebrate National Day with your fellow Singaporeans

Singaporeans come in all shapes, sizes and types — including those that are furry, feathery and finned! Not only is our island home to people of different ethnicities and nationalities, it is also a sanctuary to many species of wildlife.

To encourage more people to discover the animals that call Singapore home, Singapore Zoo, River Safari and Jurong Bird Park have lined up a variety of exciting animal presentations, interesting guided tours and special discounts for all ages.

Visit all three wildlife parks from now to August 31 to celebrate Singapore’s 53rd birthday with native wildlife.



Learn more about animals native to Singapore at Singapore Zoo, River Safari and Jurong Bird Park this August. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE (WRS)



Meet the “other” Singaporeans

Clueless about the different wildlife species native to Singapore? After experiencing the WILDerful Singaporean Trail, you will be able to name many of them.

Meet local residents such as the majestic Oriental Pied Hornbill, the diminutive Lesser Mousedeer and the adorable Asian Small-clawed Otter in this fun-filled adventure that is great as a family-bonding activity. It will take place across the three parks from Aug 9 to 12, 18 and 19 from 10am to 4pm.

Complete the trail at each park and redeem an animal pin unique to that park. Visit all three parks to complete your pin collection.



Bring home a Native Wildlife Animal Pin upon completion of the WILDerful Singaporean Trail at each of the three parks. PHOTO: WRS



At Singapore Zoo, discover more about Singapore’s immense biodiversity in a Nature Walk led by wildlife experts on Aug 11 and 19 from 7.30 to 9am. If you are lucky, you might even come up close to free-ranging wildlife such as the Long-tailed Macaques and Monitor Lizards going about their daily business.

Spots are very limited, so sign up here soon to secure your place. Singapore Zoo admission fees apply.

While you are there, don’t miss the special National Day edition of the Wild Discoverer Tour for a dose of cuteness. Meet the little ones of the white rhino family — Asha, Vita and Oban — and Deka, the cheetah, every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at 4.30pm from now until the end of the month.

Book your tour at the Wildlife Experiences Tour counter or through email at tours.zoo@wrs.com.sg. Additional fees apply.



Come and meet the baby rhino, Oban, in the special National Day edition of the Wild Discoverer Tour. PHOTO: WRS



Befriend scaly creatures

If you are in the mood to make some scaly friends, head to River Safari from Aug 9 to 12. At 10.15am and 2pm on those dates, marvel at the talents of the Banded Archerfish which spits jets of water to accurately knock down prey up to 3m away. Watch the talents of these “marksmen” in action as they deliver a special National Day message.

At Singapore Zoo, check out RepTopia to discover the wide array of reptiles that call Singapore home, from sun-loving Gliding Lizards to the majestic King Cobra. Friendly and knowledgeable keepers will enlighten you about these species, and you may even be able to catch them having lunch!

This National Day Special, Meet the King, will take place from Aug 9 to 12, 18 and 19 at 2.15pm.



Get up close and personal with local reptiles together with friendly and knowledgeable keepers. PHOTO: WRS



Fire up your patriotism

Don’t miss the special National Day Animal Shows at Singapore Zoo, River Safari and Jurong Bird Park too.

Salute Sassy the Cockatoo as she flies the Singapore flag, watch a sea-lion unravel a National Day message, and much more from Aug 9 to 12, 18 and 19. Check out the timings for the respective animal presentations here.



Be mesmerised by the talents of the sea lion as she unravels a special message this National Day. PHOTO: WRS



On Aug 9 and 10, show your love for Singapore with paint art in all three parks. Choose from a vibrant and colourful selection of National Day designs to celebrate the occasion.

For more vibrant colour, check out Singapore Zoo’s newest attraction — the Butterfly Aviary. Step inside for a mesmerising experience as you get up close to more than 300 free-ranging and beautiful butterflies and try to take a selfie with them.

Make sure to look out for one of our native species, the Clipper Butterfly, while you’re there.

When hunger sets in, delight your tastebuds with yummy treats at Kampong Mandai food stalls at Singapore Zoo. Tuck into your favourite local dishes such as char kway teow, Indian rojak and many more.



Delight your tastebuds with local favourites like char kway teow and Indian rojak. PHOTO: WRS



Local residents exclusive

Now you can experience all these exciting activities with an exclusive National Day Promotion. Enjoy 53 per cent off the admission to River Safari or Jurong Bird Park with every purchase of a Singapore Zoo ticket. This special deal is exclusive for local residents until Aug 31.

Better yet, be a Friend of Wildlife for year-round visits, and receive a 10 per cent discount and exclusive park icon merchandise worth up to $23 when you sign up for an individual or family membership this August. Merchandise available while stocks last; terms and conditions apply.

Travel easy

Travelling to Singapore Zoo is a whole lot more convenient with the Mandai Express. From as low as $1, simply hop on board at the pick-up points located at Bedok Point, Sengkang MRT and Our Tampines Hub. You will be at our parks in Mandai in as quickly as 25 minutes. You can purchase your tickets here.

Other shuttle services are available from Khatib MRT, Suntec City and Singapore Flyer. Click here for more details.



Hop on the Mandai Express from as low as $1. PHOTO: WRS



Visit www.wrs.com.sg/sg53 for more details on National Day celebrations at Jurong Bird Park, River Safari and Singapore Zoo.