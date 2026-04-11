Ceiling panel in Square 2 mall falls, possibly due to prolonged moisture exposure; no injuries

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BCA’s engineers conducted an inspection and found that the mall remains structurally sound.

SINGAPORE - A ceiling panel in Square 2 mall in Novena fell on the morning of April 11 , possibly due to prolonged moisture exposure.

No injuries were reported, and the building remains structurally sound, said the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

It said in a media reply later in the day that it had been alerted to a fallen ceiling panel that was part of the enclosure of an air-conditioning air handling unit.

BCA said its preliminary findings suggest prolonged moisture exposure and a recent air-conditioning drainage pipe leakage as possible causes for the dislodgement of the air handling unit enclosure.

The agency’s engineers conducted an inspection and found that the mall remains structurally sound.

The air handling unit is stable and poses no safety concerns, said BCA. The affected area has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao said the incident happened at around 9am.

According to Zaobao, several shop owners said their business was not affected because they had not yet opened at the time of the incident.

BCA said it will be issuing a Notice to Maintain requiring the building owner to appoint a professional engineer to inspect similar air handling unit enclosures and carry out rectification works, if necessary, to ensure safety.

The Straits Times has contacted Far East Malls, which operates Square 2, for more information.