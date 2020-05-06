Cedele, Goodman Environmental Group fined for breaching Covid-19 workplace safe distancing measures

SINGAPORE - Two companies have been fined for breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures at the workplace, as the Government steps up checks in preparation for the gradual resumption of economic activity.

Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said in a statement on Wednesday (May 6) night that it fined Goodman Environmental Group and The Bakery Depot $1,000 each after finding that they had failed to enforce proper safe distancing measures.

ESG had inspected, over two days, 20 workplace premises providing essential services.

Goodman Environmental Group had failed to put in place health and temperature checks for their employees, as well as enforcement of 1m safe distancing. The firm also did not have proper tracking of employees from split teams.

The Bakery Depot, which runs the Cedele bakery and restaurant chain, was found to have cross-deployed employees to different retail outlets despite the ban on such a move.

It had also failed to enforce the wearing of masks and 1m safe distancing among employees.

"As Singapore prepares for the safe and gradual resumption of economic activities, ESG will complement the current efforts of the Ministry of Manpower to conduct inspections at workplaces to ensure companies implement comprehensive safe distancing measures and practices," the agency said.

It added that it will work with companies to improve their safe distancing measures and sanitation and hygiene practices.

These include ensuring regular and thorough cleaning and disinfection of workplaces, especially for common equipment used between shifts.

Workplaces found to be non-compliant may face fines and stop-work orders, and companies may also be charged in court.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, first-time offenders face a fine of up to $10,000, a maximum jail term of six months, or both. Subsequent offences may incur fines of up to $20,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both.