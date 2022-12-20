Each S’porean household to get $300 CDC vouchers on Jan 3; half can be spent at supermarkets

SINGAPORE - Every Singaporean household will receive $300 worth of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers from Jan 3, 2023.

Half of the amount can be spent at participating hawkers and heartland merchants, and the other half at participating supermarkets.

The vouchers will be distributed under the CDC scheme to be launched by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Jan 3.

More details will be announced in due course, said the CDCs and People’s Association in a press statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Singaporean households can donate the balance of their CDC vouchers for 2021 and 2022 to a preferred charity.

The vouchers, which expire on Dec 31, can be donated as cash to the charities via the CDC Vouchers Scheme website.

In the press statement, the CDCs and People’s Association said that 1.2 million Singaporean households have claimed their 2021 CDC vouchers and 1.16 million households have claimed their 2022 CDC vouchers.

These made up 98 per cent and 95 per cent of all Singaporean households respectively.

Of the vouchers distributed, close to 90 per cent have been spent at about 20,000 participating hawkers and heartland merchants.

From now till Jan 31, 2023, Singaporeans may pledge the balance amount of their CDC vouchers from 2021 and 2022.

The vouchers will be donated to the charities in cash, and tax deductions for the Year of Assessment 2024 may be provided by the respective charities, depending on their own policies.

The statement said the CDCs had received feedback from the public that some Singaporeans would like to share the balance amount of their vouchers with those who might need it more amid concern over the rising cost of living.

Ms Low Yen Ling, chairman of Mayors’ Committee and Mayor of South West District, said she hopes Singaporeans will find the option to donate their vouchers a meaningful way of contributing to those in need.

“Singaporeans have shown great strength and unity in the midst of challenging circumstances,” she said.

“I am touched by the selfless spirit of Singaporeans who uplift one another in tough times. I am certain our strong sense of solidarity and resilience will help us weather challenges and forge ahead together as one nation.”

Those who wish to donate or claim their vouchers may visit vouchers.cdc.gov.sg to do so.