CDAC spent more than $31 million to help 16,600 households in 2022

SINGAPORE – The Chinese Development Assistance Council (CDAC) reached out to help 16,600 households in 2022, spending a total of $31.63 million.

It gave out over 11,600 bursaries, and more than 12,400 tuition places, across its CDAC centres and partner schools last year.

It also supported 1,800 households through case management. These are mainly households that have school-going children and are in greater need of assistance.

CDAC also engaged 220 community partners in 240 collaborative projects.

The overall expenditure in 2022 was slightly less than in 2021, when $32.6 million was spent to help 17,700 households. Dr Tommie Chen, CDAC’s director (education and stakeholder engagement), told The Straits Times that this was because more bursaries and tuition places were given out in 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at CDAC’s 31st Annual General Meeting at its Tanjong Katong headquarters on Friday, CDAC chairman Ong Ye Kung said in Mandarin that the self-help group has supported students in challenging family circumstances through its tuition and mentoring programmes to promote social mobility.

He identified education as a key area where CDAC could help the community most.

“In an open and meritocratic society like Singapore, our young can go far if they leverage their talent and work hard,” said Mr Ong, who is also Health Minister. “CDAC will continue to do its best to maximise opportunities for our young, regardless of backgrounds.”

CDAC embarked on three educational initiatives in 2022 to better support children from low-income families.

The first is using play-based learning to enhance communication and creativity. The 10-week pilot was conducted with 11 children.

For 2023, the aim is to enrol 100 K1-2 children through a nine-month play-based learning programme.

A play- and activity-based learning was also piloted with 40 Primary 1 students, focusing on English, Mathematics and Chinese. The pilot also extends to 24 Primary 3 students for Science.

The second is a long-term mentoring programme, focused on developing socio-emotional competencies, to support children from low-income families as they transition from primary school to their post-secondary years.