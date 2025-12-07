CDAC gives $400 e-vouchers to help 8,500 low-income families prepare for new school year

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - About 8,500 low-income families will receive $400 worth of e-vouchers each from the Chinese Development Assistance Council (CDAC) to help defray expenses for their school-going children and prepare for the upcoming school year.

Announced at the 22nd annual Ready for School event organised by CDAC on Dec 7, these vouchers help to cover the costs of transport, essential school supplies and other educational needs.

More than $3 million in vouchers will be disbursed to CDAC beneficiaries, said the non-profit self-help group for the Chinese community. In 2024, CDAC disbursed more than $3 million in vouchers, benefiting 8,300 families.

CDAC said it is also setting aside $47 million to expand its education programmes and support families in 2026, with more details to be announced in the new year.

CDAC is one of four ethnic-based self-help groups in Singapore, along with the Singapore Indian Development Association, the Eurasian Association and Yayasan Mendaki.

Among those receiving the e-vouchers is Madam Suo Sivcheng , 44, who has two children – a daughter aged 11 and a son aged seven.

“I am hoping to get new bags and shoes for my children for the new school year,” said Madam Suo, a part-time waitress who has been the sole breadwinner for the family of four after her husband fell sick in June.

“My son has been eyeing a new pair of shoes but my income is not enough, so these vouchers help… The vouchers are a lot to us,” she said.

Another beneficiary is 43-year-old part-time hawker Tang Huey Ling. She hopes to use the vouchers to help defray transport costs for her two six-year-old children when they start primary school in 2026.

To qualify for the vouchers, families must have at least one child going to school full-time in 2026, and must be a beneficiary of one of CDAC’s assistance schemes and programmes. The child may be at any education level from kindergarten to university.

The digital vouchers can be redeemed at SimplyGo ticket offices and kiosks. The funds will be topped up to families’ EZ-Link cards or Nets FlashPay cards, and can be used to pay for transport and purchases at any of SimplyGo’s more than 760 participating merchants.

On the increase in funds for its education and support programmes, CDAC executive director Tan Yap Kin said that more funds would be allocated into aspects such as long-term mentoring programmes, as well as helping children pursue their interests, such as playing badminton and learning musical instruments.

“Based on a survey we did, many of the children (would) like to have a hobby, but some of their parents have reflected that reasons like costs, as well as distance and time, may not allow them to afford (it), so this is where CDAC can come in,” he said.

Pursuing hobbies is very important in helping children develop their thinking and regulate their emotions, as well as build friendships, he added.

About 1,500 families attended the Ready for School event at Nanyang Junior College on Dec 7. Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo was also present.

The event saw families bonding over activities such as arts and crafts as well as virtual reality and arcade games. There were also free haircuts for students and health screenings for adults.

New assessment books and educational materials were also distributed to CDAC beneficiaries at the event.