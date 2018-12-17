Causes Week: Good deeds and those behind them

Over the course of the week, this paper will spotlight various individuals and groups, and show how they are making a difference through their chosen causes.

Some of these volunteers take food and groceries to the needy, while others champion environmental sustainability.

There is even a woman barber who gives free haircuts to residents in low-income rental housing.

By highlighting their efforts, The Straits Times hopes to inspire people to contribute, especially during the year-end season of giving.

Another of the aims is to feature lesser-known groups which may need help in getting the word out about their work.

Said Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group: "During this festive season, we should spare some time to think of those who are less well off, and the many good people who are doing their best to help them. We can all pitch in to do so.

"ST's Causes Week is our effort to lend some support to these efforts, by shining a light on the good work being done, in the hope that this will draw more people and resources to help in these causes."

Many individuals and groups responded to The Straits Times' call for story submissions last month.

The submissions spanned a variety of causes. While they leaned mainly towards social service, there were also some which focused on the arts, sports and the environment. Ms Sherry Soon, the founder of an informal group, Be Kind SG, said she hopes Causes Week will raise awareness about marginalised communities.

"Through Causes Week, we hope to shine the spotlight on our less visible communities living in the various welfare homes in Singapore so that more people will come forward to befriend them.

"We only have one life, and we should focus more on relationships and how our lives can make a positive impact on the world," she added.

