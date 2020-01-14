Cattle, coloured lights in Little India to mark Pongal

An area with livestock such as goats in Clive Street. It serves to honour livestock for the role they play in ensuring a bountiful harvest.
Lights with Pongal greetings in Little India last Friday. Pongal, which is traditionally observed by farmers in India to give thanks for a year of bountiful harvest, is being celebrated in Singapore from tomorrow to Friday.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Tamils who celebrate Pongal shop for items such as sugar cane, vegetables and fruits, which are important components of the festival. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
A light-up event for the Pongal festival last Friday, where the guest of honour was Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah (wearing red).ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Published
1 hour ago
ngmich@sph.com.sg

Visitors young and old got to see and feed cattle in Clive Street over the weekend as part of preparations for the annual Pongal festival, traditionally celebrated by farmers in India to give thanks for a year of bountiful harvest.

In the evening, multicoloured lights greeted visitors to Little India, as the streets were lit up to add to the festive atmosphere.

Pongal is being celebrated for three days in Singapore, from tomorrow to Friday.

The cattle farm, which honours livestock for the role they play in ensuring a bountiful harvest, is on daily till Saturday.

Organised by the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association, this year's festival has activities that include decorating of Pongal pots, drawing of kolam using rice flour and chalk, pottery-making workshops and cultural dance performances.

Tamils who celebrate the festival shop for items such as sugar cane, vegetables and fruits, which are important components of the festival.

Families also cook pongal, a traditional sweet rice pudding cooked with cow's milk that is served to relatives and friends.

Michelle Ng

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 14, 2020, with the headline 'Cattle, coloured lights in Little India to mark Pongal'. Print Edition | Subscribe
