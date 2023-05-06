Cat ownership may be allowed in HDB flats but rabies threat must be tackled: Tan Kiat How

SINGAPORE – Cat ownership may be allowed in HDB flats but protecting public health, such as preventing the spread of rabies through cats, must also be addressed.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said this on Saturday at the Pets’ Day Out event at East Coast Park’s Parkland Green.

He was there to meet pet owners and also to reveal findings from a recent public survey conducted by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS).

While it showed close to 90 per cent of over 30,000 respondents felt cats were suitable to be kept as pets, some were unhappy as they felt cats were responsible for dirtying their estates.

Conducted between September and November 2022, most respondents supported allowing cats to be kept as pets in HDB flats.

AVS did not disclose this figure, saying it would like to engage the community through a series of focus group discussions starting in June.

This will last several months, involving cat owners, non-cat owners, community cat caregivers, HDB, and representatives of animal welfare groups.

The focus group discussions will include topics like the potential impact of the proposed plans on pet cats and their owners, and community cats and their caregivers.

The ban on cats in HDB flats has been in force since Singaporeans moved into the first such flats in 1960, as part of a blanket ban on all animals, livestock and poultry.

The cat ban endures today, despite a relaxation of the rules on dog and small animal ownership. There were concerns that cats, when allowed to roam indiscriminately, tend to shed fur and defecate or urinate in public areas. They also make caterwauling sounds, which can inconvenience others.

However, the ban is not actively enforced, as HDB only acts against errant homeowners whose cats are a public nuisance.

AVS had said in September 2022 it will work with HDB to explore the possibility of allowing cats to be kept as pets in flats, taking into consideration the feedback received.

Mr Tan said AVS is looking into ways to improve the management of pet and community cats. It is concerned about pet cats being abandoned by irresponsible owners, and abuses of community cats.