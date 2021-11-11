Cats and birds being hoarded in Radin Mas cemetery hut by self-proclaimed spirit healer

SINGAPORE - In an ancient graveyard hidden in a corner of Radin Mas, dozens of cats and several birds are kept in rusty cages.

The stench of faecal matter emits from the zinc-roofed compound, which is about the size of half a basketball court.

Fluorescent bulbs illuminate parts of the makeshift hut, exposing the matted fur of the animals kept inside.

The cats, which are estimated to number about 30, appear to hardly move, only twitching slightly when approached from the outside of the hut.

Meanwhile, rats the size of kittens scamper around, plundering disposable containers used as makeshift food bowls for the domesticated animals.

Keramat Bukit Kasita, located in Bukit Purmei, is a graveyard believed to have been open as far back as 1530.

The Straits Times reported in 2013 that little is known about the 200 or so tombs there, except that they belong to the Johor sultanate.

An elderly woman, who is a self-proclaimed spirit healer, lives in the compound and has hoarded the animals there, keeping them in cages.

An independent cat rescuer was alerted to the state of the animals there recently and has been trying to help them.

Ms Nurul Huda Ismail, 32, who works in e-commerce, was alerted by a friend to the animals and agreed to meet the woman and help her.

But when she went to the compound last month, she was horrified to see the state the animals were in.

"It was really bad, with fur stuck on cobwebs between the rusted cages where the cats were kept," she said.

"The cats defaecate all over the newspapers laid everywhere, and most of them had watery stools and appeared to have diarrhoea."

She said that for three weeks, she has been back at the compound almost daily to help clean it up.

Ms Huda added that the elderly woman, who suffers from many health problems, has been offered help by many people and organisations, but has turned the offers down on many occasions while lamenting that no one wants to help her.

"She lied that she does not get monetary assistance and hides the actual number of cats she is keeping," said Ms Huda.

"She also hides pedigree cats in a storage area, refusing to let rescuers sterilise them, and told me she wants to breed them to keep."

The elderly woman, who claims she is the graveyard's caretaker, is known to offer hexes, spells and curses for about $200 to those who seek her out.

It is not known if the rituals involve the animals.

Ms Huda has since alerted the Cat Welfare Society (CWS) and Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS).

Responding to queries from ST, CWS president Thenuga Vijakumar said it was alerted to the case on Nov 2, and has provided sterilisation slots through the sterilisation programme that it helps administer islandwide.

"We have also been in touch with AVS to request assistance with this case and to highlight the likely mental health issue of hoarding displayed by the resident," she said.

"In our work, we have seen many hoarding situations and it's usually not cats. It's usually hoarders of items who happened to have cats."

She explained that there are two sets of issues that need to be dealt with when it comes to hoarding.

Ms Thenuga said the cats will need to be sterilised immediately and cared for, but the trickier part is getting the hoarder mental health support.

"While we can assist the multi-cat households to sterilise their pets, we are not equipped to assist with the mental health conditions involved in hoarding," she said.

"A coordinated effort is vital to create a long-term solution that benefits not just the cats, but also the human beings. Stabilising the human being means that the situation is not repeated and that offers stability to the cats."

When ST visited the compound on Thursday afternoon (Nov 11), a man who lives in the old mosque on the graveyard's grounds said the woman was in the hospital.

He said the woman mostly keeps to herself and has lived in the compound since the 1990s.

ST has contacted AVS and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for comment.