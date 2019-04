Worshippers praying at the 11th Station of the Cross - which commemorates the moment when Jesus was nailed to the Cross - at St Joseph's Church in Bukit Timah yesterday. The Way of the Cross - also known as the Stations of the Cross - is usually observed during Lent, and most importantly on Good Friday. It is one of the most important devotions for Roman Catholics and it involves meditating on 14 events in the passion of Jesus Christ.