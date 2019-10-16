Catholic High School alumni association marks 50 years with video featuring PM Lee Hsien Loong singing school song

SINGAPORE - Catholic High School's alumni association celebrated 50 years since its founding on Sunday (Oct 13), with a video featuring former students, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, singing the school song screened at an anniversary dinner.

The association, the Catholic High Alumni, celebrated the occasion at a dinner at Furama RiverFront Hotel with current and former students of the all-boys school on Sunday.

Apart from celebrations such as this, the alumni association also organises weekly breakfast meets and other activities like calligraphy and taichi classes, as well as karaoke sessions for its members.

During Sunday's dinner, a video to commemorate the association's 50th anniversary was shown, with the narrator reminiscing about life at school and gatherings with schoolmates after graduation, as well as reflecting on the meaning of the Catholic High School song.

In the clip, students and alumni also sang the school song. Besides PM Lee, other former students who performed include veteran songwriter Liang Wern Fook, former politician Chan Soo Sen and retired senior judge Chao Hick Tin, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The seven-minute short film was directed by an old boy, film director Chai Yee Wei.

Two women featured in the video are the secretary of the association who has been with it for more than 30 years, and one of the school's canteen stall operators who has been helping the alumni for more than 10 years, Mr Wong Peng Yeong, president of the Catholic High Alumni, told The Straits Times.

He added that the video took about four months to film, from May to September.

The video ends with PM Lee saying that he hopes that the alumni will continue to work hard and uphold the school's values of care, honesty and service.