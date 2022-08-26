Catholic Church warns of impersonator dressed in robes asking for donations

SINGAPORE - The Catholic Church in Singapore has warned of an impersonator asking for donations in the vicinity of the Church of Saints Peter and Paul in Queen Street.

A person dressed in white clerical robes, with a black cord around his waist, was recently seen asking for donations at the church and is suspected to be an impersonator attempting to scam churchgoers, said the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore in a Telegram alert sent on Friday (Aug 26).

A police report has been filed by the church administrators.

In its alert, the Church said it has also seen messages from people claiming to have seen a similarly suspicious person in other parts of Singapore asking for money.

It advised churchgoers to not approach any person who matches the description in the vicinity of any of the churches.

People are advised to notify the church administrators immediately, especially if the person is seen making advances towards others.

The Church also reminded churchgoers to be mindful, vigilant and wary of strangers who approach them for cash donations.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for comment.