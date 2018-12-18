Cathedral invites public to its Christmas displays

The Cathedral of the Good Shepherd is inviting the public to its grounds in the heart of the Civic District to experience "the true meaning of Christmas".

In a video on its Facebook page, church rector, Monsignor Philip Heng, said: "As you know at Orchard Road, there's hardly any meaning at all about Christmas. It is more a display of Disneyland fantasies.

"The reality of our lives is to seek for the deeper truth, the meaning of life that brings fulfilment and truly offers us eternal happiness.

"So I welcome you, one and all, children and families, Christian and non-Christian, to come and experience, to soak in the truth of Christmas from all the symbols and programmes that we have."

Besides its miniature Bethlehem Village scene, an annual display that started in 2016, the cathedral in Queen Street has added a nativity scene where people can take photos with life-sized cut-outs.

A lighted star arch and glowing angel sculptures also adorn the church grounds.

The display opens daily at 8am and closes at midnight until Jan 13, except on Dec 24-25 and Dec 31 when it closes at 3am. Carolling will take place nightly at the main entrance in the lead-up to Christmas. Details can be found on the cathedral's website.