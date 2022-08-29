Cathay Pacific to have daily HK-Spore flights by year end

Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific is set to increase the frequency of its flights between Singapore and Hong Kong from the current three times a week to one flight a day by the year end.

This is even if the territory's strict Covid-19 restrictions, which now require travellers to be quarantined for three days and self-monitor their health for the next four, do not change.

Cathay Pacific's regional general manager for South-east Asia and South-west Pacific, Mr Dominic Perret, told The Straits Times last week that this was part of the airline's goal to increase its capacity from last month's 12.5 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels to 25 per cent by December.

Other South-east Asian cities it is increasing capacity to are Manila, Jakarta and Bangkok. Flights from all these cities to Hong Kong, Mr Perret said, have had encouraging plane occupancy rates exceeding 60 per cent, despite Hong Kong's tough coronavirus rules still continuing to put off leisure travellers.

"What we've seen in South-east Asia is different markets recovering at slightly different speeds. Singapore, in some ways, is probably slower than the Philippines and Indonesia, where there's a high percentage of worker and student traffic. It is predominantly business travel," he said.

"We are going to be able to go to four flights a week in the near future, and then we'll be daily by the end of the year as the target. That's a 100 per cent increase, based on where we are today, but still a long way to get back to where we were pre-Covid-19."

In 2019, Cathay Pacific operated nine daily flights between Singapore and Hong Kong - eight direct flights a day and another via Bangkok.

Hong Kong and Singapore are Asia's most prominent air hubs. Talk of a travel bubble between them was one of the earliest to start but never took off, with Covid-19 cases exceeding the set threshold before the two cities diverged in Covid-19 policy.

Asked who he expects would brave Hong Kong's three-day quarantine, Mr Perret said the more relaxed rules - compared with the previous seven-day quarantine - will broaden the types of travellers who might hop on a flight from Singapore to Hong Kong.

Beyond business travellers, he mentioned those who have friends and family in Hong Kong.

"There are a lot of connections between Hong Kong and Singapore - people who haven't seen their family and friends for a long time and who need to go back to catch up, and who think a three-day quarantine is viable," he said.

He added that there are no immediate plans to restart flights to smaller, more leisurely destinations such as Bali and Phuket. Connections with less major cities such as Surabaya and Hanoi will also take a much longer time to get back to higher frequencies.

Cathay Pacific's decision to increase its flights to Singapore coincides with its shift to Changi Airport's Terminal 4 next month after a live flight trial due tomorrow.

With the shift, the Hong Kong flag carrier will be able to reopen its lounge, a facility it does not have in Terminal 1, where it currently operates. Before the lounge reopens, Mr Perret said, "we're going to need a few more passengers and a few more flights first".

The carrier's budget airline, HK Express, will also operate out of Terminal 4.

During the pandemic, Cathay Pacific cut about 8,500 positions across the group - about 24 per cent of its headcount. It is now engaged in a heavy recruitment effort that will see it hiring more than 8,000 people over the next 18 to 24 months.

North Asia is the region with the lowest passenger traffic as at this month because of China and Hong Kong's continued dynamic zero-Covid-19 policy.

Some observers are speculating that China may relax its restrictions after October, when the Communist Party of China's 20th national congress will be held.