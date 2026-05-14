Cathay Pacific to close boarding gates earlier from June 1 in bid to reduce flight delays

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The carrier said that boarding gates will close 15 minutes prior to departure for all its flights.

SINGAPORE - Passengers travelling on Cathay Pacific flights from June 1 will have to be at the gate for boarding slightly earlier.

The Hong Kong flag carrier said in a statement on May 14 t hat boarding gates will c lose 15 minutes before departure for all its flights. This is five minutes earlier than the current gate closure time.

Flights departing from Hong Kong International Airport will also start boarding five minutes earlier.

The airline said the five-minute changes are meant to ensure a smooth boarding experience for passengers and allow them time to settle in while the crew prepares for on-time departure.

It added that one source of departure delays is late‑arriving or no‑show passengers, as their checked baggage will have to be removed from the aircraft hold, under safety requirements.

“This can lead to delays and impact all other customers who arrive at the gate on time,” Cathay Pacific said.

The airline added that the five-minute change also aligns with international best practices and reflects feedback from passengers, “who place a high priority on punctuality and dependability”.

It urged passengers to pay close attention to the boarding time stated on their boarding pass.

“Arriving at the gate on time and prepared will ensure a smooth boarding process, timely departure and a better journey for everyone on board,” the carrier added.

Cathay Pacific operates up to eight return flights a day between Singapore and Hong Kong, a spokesperson for the airline said.